Rito Alejo del Río would have suffered cardiac arrhythmia in JEP audience

JEP denounces threats from the Black Eagles to its officials

The Special Peace Jurisdiction (SPJ) denounced this Tuesday new threats from an alleged criminal group sent to three officials and that concern the work of this institution created by the peace agreement with the FARC in the investigation of crimes against humanity.

Also read: In which cases does the reduction in working hours not apply?

“Today I want to inform public opinion that the intimidation against the JEP persists. A team of our lawyers received, at the end of last week, new threats related to other judicial processes carried out by the JEP,” explained the president of the JEP, magistrate Roberto Carlos Vidal, at a press conference.

These are intimidating pamphlets signed by a group that calls itself the Black Eagles and received by email from two lawyers and a psychologist from the JEP’s autonomous defense system who work in the departments of Caquetá and Putumayo, in the south of the country. .

“We understand that it is a generalized threat regarding the Jurisdiction as a whole and that it was circulated to some of its lawyers but without any particular destination for them unless it has reached their emails,” explained the magistrate, since in the content it speaks of issues in which the JEP is advancing to judge crimes against humanity committed during the armed conflict.

These threats, according to Vidal, have not paralyzed the work of the JEP, which is maintained “permanently without any interruption”, but they have been forced to “increase” security measures and “request an extension of these measures to the National government”.

In addition, these threats come after two months ago other similar threats were denounced to two magistrates who are investigating the murders and forced disappearances presented as combat casualties by state agents in the department of Antioquia.

In this case, the paramilitary Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), as the Clan del Golfo calls itself, threatened magistrate Alejandro Ramelli and assistant magistrate Hugo Escobar, who are in charge of the case of exhumation of those who were victims of the disappeared during the conflict. of “false positives” in the municipality of Dabeiba.

The president of the JEP highlighted the collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office in this case, but asked the authorities for more guarantees so that this peace organization can do its job and continue its investigations.

Last part with information from EFE Agency