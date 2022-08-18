It happened on the evening of Wednesday 17 August, around 10 pm. Aid was useless

RIVARA. The woman who fell from the balcony of her house on Wednesday 17 August in Rivara, around 10 pm, was 77 years old. The help of the 118 medical staff was useless after the accident. The firefighters of Rivarolo and the carabinieri of Rivara, who are working to reconstruct the incident, intervened at the scene of the accident, called by the residents of the area who became aware of the tragedy that had just occurred.