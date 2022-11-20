Rivarolo Canavese. A life with the cello in her hands for Lucia Mameli, 24, who has just graduated with honors from the Verdi Conservatory in Turin and is replacing a teacher at the Rivarolo music high school with value.

Mameli began his young musical career following lessons at the Conservatory at the age of 11, thanks to the old system. He followed 10 years of lessons: 9 years with Massimo Macri, first cello of the Rai Symphony Orchestra and the last with Marianna Sinadro with whom he graduated. Since he was 19 he has been teaching children in the field of music pedagogy, both in kindergarten and primary school. In October, the great milestone, the second degree with honors: «The journey with Maestro Dario Destefano lasted two years and I consider him my mentor – says the cellist. – I finished my studies with the concert, at the Conservatory Auditorium, focused on the performances of Bach’s 3rd Suite, Schumann’s Fantasiestucke and Kabalevsky’s concert number 1. I also dedicate myself to social work by working with the Orme association of Turin, where orchestras are composed with children from various districts of the city. The environment is gratifying, it leads to broadening the mind and questioning oneself».

Since September 2022, the young woman has achieved a new goal: “I teach cello at the music high school in Rivarolo, both to children and adults, thanks to Maestro Ernesto Gino who passed the baton to me”. The work has already borne fruit with the performance of a concert by a chamber trio made up of very young girls who play piano, violin and cello, after only a month and a half of rehearsal.

The director of the music high school, Sonia Magliano, speaks of Lucia Mameli as a «young girl with great energy, good with children and with a great deal of experience, especially as regards chamber music».

Lucia, however, does not stop: at the moment she is attending the two-year chamber music course at the Conservatory to further perfect her musical skills because «to achieve goals you have to sacrifice yourself and always know how to give your best».

Meanwhile, the Liceo Musicale has an annual project underway, Performing, in collaboration with the Mario Brusa Theater Academy in Turin, which aims to teach children to be on stage, through theatricality and movement lessons. It also plans some concerts to raise funds for people in need ahead of Christmas.