RIVAROLO CANAVESE. He was run over on the pedestrian crossing just before 9am on Wednesday and ended up in hospital. Bad adventure for an 81-year-old from Rivarolo Canavese: he was crossing the street in corso Indipendenza when he ended up under a car.

A Fiat Panda, which evidently did not see him, overwhelmed him.

On site the carabinieri of Rivarolo, the Red Cross of Rivarolo and the White Cross.

The man was transported to the Ivrea hospital.