Rivarolo Canavese, car-motorcycle collision in front of the WFP: centaur wounded

RIVAROLO CANAVESE.

Saturday 20, at 2.30 pm, car – motorcycle collision in corso Indipendenza right in front of the Pam supermarket.

The centaur on a Yamaha Cuistom got the worst of it. He is a 57 year old resident of Cuorgnè. At the wheel of the Peugeot 108 involved in the crash was a woman from Busano who immediately helped the motorcyclist.

Shortly after, the 118 staff intervened. The 57-year-old from Cuorgnatese was stabilized and transported by ambulance to the emergency room of the Ivrea hospital and is not in danger of life.

