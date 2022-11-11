Home News Rivarolo, death in the underpass: all sentenced to one year
Rivarolo, death in the underpass: all sentenced to one year

IVREA

The mayor Alberto Rostagno, the current deputy mayor and then councilor Francesco Diemoz, the councilor for public works at the time for maintenance Lara Schialvino, the former head of the technical office Enrico Colombo and the commander of the municipal police Sergio Cavallo were sentenced to one year of sentence for the manslaughter of Guido Zabena, the worker who died in the Rivarolo underpass between 3 and 4 July 2018.

The sentence was pronounced on Friday morning by judge Antonio Borretta of the court of Ivrea. Zabena entered the underpass with her car during a violent storm
and got stuck in the tunnel due to high water. He drowned in the car.

The prosecutor of Ivrea had asked for a sentence of 14 months for all the defendants
imprisonment.

The defendants received a suspended sentence. The defenses await the

motivations in 90 days and reserve the right to proceed on appeal.

