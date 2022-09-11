The 59-year-old worker struck down by an illness while he was in the water in Sicily The letter from a couple of friends: “You fell in love with our sea and we fell in love with you”

rivarolo canavese

For the farewell to Daniele Giacoma a sober ceremony. Yesterday afternoon, Thursday 8 September, at the cemetery of Rivarolo there was a great and composed meditation, second only to the pain that gripped the hearts of those present, all close to his wife Claudia, a bank at Intesa Sanpaolo and to the two sons Federico and Stefano who have made the last long journey with his father from Ispica, in the Ragusa area, up to the Canavese area. The 59-year-old worker died in the late afternoon of Thursday 2 September 2022 in Santa Maria del Focallo, in the Municipality of Ispica where he was spending a few days of vacation with his family.

Few details of the tragedy: some witnesses saw Daniele Giacoma leave a towel on the shore and then enter the water. The sea returned his body less than half an hour later. Any rescue attempt is useless. It is almost certainly an illness that struck the Rivarolese worker, but for years a resident of Cuorgnè, as soon as he entered the water.

«My husband Maurizio and I met Daniele eleven summers ago – writes a couple of friends in front of the photo of the worker from Sata di Valperga – we were neighbors here in Ispica and we got to know immediately. Teasing him, I always told him and I keep telling his sweet Claudia, until today, that he didn’t even look like a man from the North: he was really too jovial, always smiling, with that big face almost like a big kid but sly that makes you under the eyes” .

And then again a moving writing: «Dear Daniele, for those who have had the privilege of knowing you, like us, I don’t think they will ever forget your jokey smile. You will remain engraved in our hearts and we will hope every year to meet you again in August, among the sunny streets of the village, as you come back from the sea. As you have always done for eleven years, perhaps with your beloved and elderly father Domenico at your side and your children now forced to become men. Daniele, bitter consolation: it seems that you have not suffered. There are no signs of drowning. Probably a heart attack during that last walk on the shoreline before leaving for Rivarolo, while Claudia patiently closed the last baggage. Who would have thought that your t-shirts and shorts that Claudia put away would no longer wrap around your body and that soon Claudia’s hands would not be enough to dry her tears. Dear Daniele, you bought the house here because you immediately fell in love with this splendid sea, with this last long walk that you liked so much, towards Pozzallo, and then get a little wet and go home. You are and will always be in our thoughts. Daniele we love you, after all how not to love you … Rest in peace ». –