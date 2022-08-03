Home News Rivarolo greets Mautino He was a footballer and manager of the Rivarolese 1906
Rivarolo greets Mautino He was a footballer and manager of the Rivarolese 1906

Rivarolo greets Mautino He was a footballer and manager of the Rivarolese 1906

He died on Friday, at the age of 91, one of the most well-known personalities of the football club.

01 August 2022

Rivarolo Canavese

Rivarolo dello sport says goodbye to a historical figure of the city. Adriano Mautino, who is one of the most important characters in the glorious history of the 1906 Rivarolese, died at the age of 91 on Friday 29 July. First as a player of absolute value, then as a manager, in addition to being passionate about the fate of the garnet colors, he has shown himself in the many years of his work to be competent and able to manage the situations to be faced in the best possible way.

In his managerial life at the Cotonificio Vallesusa plant, as a footballer he proved to be an excellent midfielder: he began in the difficult years, immediately after the Serie C championship, that of 1947-48, when the team played some championships with many difficulties and few satisfactions. He was an important element in the rebuilding of the team in the mid-1950s, when with a series of league successes, the Rivarolese moved from the then Second Division to the First Category of 1961-62, which was then the top regional championship. .

At the end of his career he made his managerial skills available to the club: he was one of the creators of the historic 7-player night tournament that took place in July on the Via Merlo field. The first edition was held in 1966 and was won by Virtus Volpiano, while the last dates back to 1992. It had become the home of the amateur football market. With other managers, from Vacchieri to Giordano, he carried on his passion for Rivarolese. The task of carrying on the fate of the Rivarolese has been handed down to his son Andrea, who was also first a footballer and then a manager, currently vice president of the company. The funeral will be held today at 10.30 in San Giacomo. Mautino leaves his wife Flavia, his children Andrea with Cinzia, Monica with Paolo, Barbara with Michele, his sister Franca, his nephews Simone, Federica, Marco, Noemi, Matteo and Filippo. –

