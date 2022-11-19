Home News Rivarolo, the voices of the mayors in solidarity with Rostagno
News

Rivarolo, the voices of the mayors in solidarity with Rostagno

by admin
Rivarolo, the voices of the mayors in solidarity with Rostagno

The voices of some Canavese mayors who demonstrated in the tricolor band on Friday afternoon in Rivarolo. Last week the mayor of Rivarolo, with other administrators and officials, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for manslaughter for the accident that occurred to the Favria worker Guido Zabena in July 2018, who drowned in the underpass connecting with Feletto. «We are not here against something or someone – said the mayor of Strambino Sonia Cambursano, one of the promoters of the event – but we want to express closeness to the family of the person who died and to the administrators who ended up on trial. We loudly ask the Parliament to put its hand to the law that defines the perimeter of the responsibilities of the mayors”. (theInterviews by Viola Configliacco, video by Barbara Torra)

07:17

See also  Reopening, Minister Giorgetti: "Green pass also for discos"

You may also like

Longarone, Doris’ searches are still unsuccessful

Blangiardo (Istat): the “demographic winter” will burn a...

Fairyland Zhangjiajie peak fans the world’s first Hunan...

Calenda launches the Federation with Iv, a long-distance...

Demonstration against the anti-rave decree in Treviso, hundreds...

Yang Wei: G20 transfers to APEC, Xi Jinping...

Life sentence for Benno Neumair, the body builder...

In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women...

The artist Celiberti turns 93, with a message:...

Shelters witnesses of sustainability, “we will not turn...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy