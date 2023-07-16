Home » River Plate champion of the League in Argentina
River Plate wins title number 70 in 122 years of history

Lucas Beltran in minute 2, the Uruguayan Nicholas De La Cruz (m.18) y Esequiel Boat (m.31), from a penalty, sealed the victory and the triumph of the Buenos Aires club. The Uruguayan Mauro Méndez discounted in the 67th minute.

River Plate adds the seventieth title in 122 years of history and the first after the departure of coach Marcelo Gallardo, who was replaced by Martín Demichelis. With this conquest, River Plate was left four titles behind the 74 of Boca Juniors.

before more than 85,000 spectators, River reached the eighteenth victory in 25 presentations. The campaign includes three draws and four losses, 45 goals for and 15 against. The new champion has 57 units, 11 more than his first escort, Talleres de Córdoba, who yesterday beat Huracán 0-1 at the beginning of this day.

In this way, andThe River’s record remains with the Millionaire has 52 local trophies: 37 First Division leagues and 15 national cups; plus 18 internationally: one Intercontinental; 4 Copa Libertadores de América, 3 Copas Sudamericana, one Interamericana, one Supercopa Sudamericana, one Copa Sudamericana and one Suruga Bank, in addition to six of those organized by the Argentine Football Association together with the Uruguayan Football Association (5 Ricardo Aldao Cups and one Tie Cup Competition).

Besides, River Plate linked thirteen wins in its stadium, the Monumentaland equaled the best mark since the inauguration of the mythical Argentine soccer scene in 1938. The record dates from 2014 under the technical direction of Ramón Díaz (8) and Marcelo Gallardo (5).

River’s squad did not receive the champion’s trophy today because as reported by the organizing body in a statement “as is usually done, the official coronation of the Professional Soccer League will take place on the last date that the champion team plays at home in its stadium.”

Therefore, River will have its coronation party on the 27th and last day of this tournament when he receives Racing Club at the Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium.

