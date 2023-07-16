River Plate is consecrated champion of the Argentine League 2023

River Plate became champion of the Professional League-2023 of Argentine soccer by defeating Estudiantes 3-1 this Saturday, two dates before the end of the championship, in front of more than 80,000 spectators at the Monumental stadium.

River needed at least one point to become champion, but they shouted champion with a resounding victory Lucas Beltrán scored after a minute of play and soon put an end to the suspense, in a victory that later grew with a right hand from Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz (16) and a penalty scored by Esequiel Barco (31).

Mauro Méndez (67) discounted for Pincha.

Thus, River celebrates its 38th National League title and the first for the red band club since it was led by Martín Demichelis, who at the end of last year took on the difficult task of succeeding Marcelo Gallardo, the most winning coach in the story of the Millionaire, with 14 crowns.

With no background as a technical director in Argentina, Demichelis took his first steps as a coach in Malaga, where he retired in mid-2017, and two years later he took over as manager of the Bayern Munich U-19 team. In 2022 he obtained the UEFA Pro coaching license.

For four years, Demichelis trained in the Bavarian club’s formative divisions, but the challenge was to return to River, a club he had joined in 2000 as a youth defender and where he made his first division debut in September 2001.

In that time with the team with the red band, Demichelis appeared in 52 games, although what is most remembered was a classic against Racing that River won (2-0) and in which the defender saved during the last minutes due to the expulsion goalkeeper, with a decisive performance to obtain the Clausura-2002 tournament title.

Just as he traveled from Germany to Argentina at the end of 2022, he had done the reverse path 19 years earlier – when Bayern Munich acquired him for 5 million euros – and became a starter for the Bavarian team.

In his time at Bayern, he totaled 259 games and 15 goals scored, while celebrating 4 Bundesligas, 2 League Cups, 4 German Cups and a German Super Cup.

In addition to River and Bayern, ‘Micho”s career as a player went through Málaga, Espanyol, and Manchester City, a club with which he won a Premier League (2014) and two League Cups.

He was also part of the Argentine team for several seasons, with which he played in two World Cups, including the quarterfinals in South Africa-2010 and the runner-up in Brazil-2014.

“My family speaks several languages, but at home only one is spoken: the River Plate language,” he said upon his return to Buenos Aires, referring to the identification of his affections with the Millionaire club, including his son Bastian who plays in the divisions river training.

Low profile

Beyond his appearances at matches and at press conferences, Demichelis reduced his public exposure to a minimum since he landed in his country.

“I don’t have social networks. I only use the television or the computer to watch games,” he said.

For his landing at the popular club with the red band, he relied on two former teammates, the former goalkeeper Germán Lux and the recently retired defender Javier Pinola.

He imposed a demanding work method with the certainty of having a team that can play at an intense pace for as long as possible.

River maintains the ambitious and offensive vocation of Gallardo’s teams. Demichelis is also attentive to details and in the analysis of rivals.

In these first months as a driver, Demichelis’s River had just a couple of setbacks at the beginning.

But, he became intractable once he managed to consolidate his playing physiognomy in the Professional League that he won with two dates left to play, in addition to signing with some suffering the ticket to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

