Rivera intervenes his roads with mingas

Under the modality of solidarity agreements, where the community provides labor and the municipality materials, in the “green municipality” more than 15 km of footprint plate have been intervened in the rural area and up to 20 km in the urban area. However, the projects have been carried out, according to the Administration, with its own resources.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

In an interview for the Diario del Huila, the Mayor of the municipality of Rivera, John Jairo Yepes Perdomo, referred to the work that has been carried out in said municipality regarding the issue of road infrastructure, both for the urban case and the rural area.

According to the president of the ‘green municipality’, as Rivera is also known, they have managed to intervene and improve various corridors for more than 35 kilometers with footprint plates, with the support of the communities.

Yepes Perdomo added that under the Solidarity Agreements modality, where the community provides the workforce and the Administration, the materials, is that a good part of the projects has been managed to intervene and advance.

Added to this, he recognized that in the case of the village of La Ulloa, the so-called wine viewpoints route has been carried out with resources allocated by Invías, however it was established that no projects have been carried out by the Departmental Government, indicated the leader.

With the arrival of the holidays and tourists, how are the roads in the municipality?

This is a process that we have been working on since the end of the second year of government. You know that we had a pandemic problem that lasted almost two years, then we faced a social strike that lasted almost six months, but after that we reactivated our Development Plan and began to work constantly and hard on the improvement of our roads, both urban and rural in the municipality of Rivera.

Today we can say that through the solidarity agreement modality, where the community provides the workforce and the municipality materials, we have achieved a reach in the rural area of ​​more than 15 km in footprint plate and in the urban area, we are talking of a section of more or less 15 to 20 km, in all the neighborhoods of the municipality of Rivera.

What stands out from this work?

We truly believe that the investment that has been made by the municipality is important, but more importantly, value the contribution made by the community, because if the community does not provide the workforce, it would be very difficult for us to have the scope on roads that we would have now. . For example, in the village of El Dinde, the construction work of 200 meters of rigid concrete road began with the contribution of labor from the community and the contribution of materials by the Municipal Administration to reach different areas of our municipality. who need to improve access to their communities.

You talk about the tourist circuit of the Miradores del Vino, how is this project going?

In the management that we have achieved through the National Institute of Roads, Invías, where we are doing the Miradores del Vino tourist circuit in the town of La Ulloa, which goes around the La Onda – Guadual path, as well as a section that we are building in the village of Los Medios and other stretches that we have built in some areas that are difficult to access.

Have the road emergencies due to the last winter wave been overcome?

In the municipality, on the issue of affectations due to the winter wave that we had last time, we registered an affectation in almost 70% of the rural area, mainly in the upper part of our municipality, which is the one that is always most affected and most harmed. Unfortunately we cannot have the crash plan that we want because we have a fairly obsolete machinery kit, but to date, we find almost 90% of the roads in the upper part of the municipality rehabilitated.

How many of the roads in your municipality are the responsibility of the Administration?

All the roads in the upper part of the municipality, in the rural area, and the roads in the urban part are owned by the Municipality, and these are the ones that we have managed to intervene through the modality of solidarity agreements , also through the Community Action Boards, which we reactivated under this Administration.

What processes have you advanced in that order?

The processes that we have advanced are, for example, in the matter of Miradores del Vino, which are tertiary roads, which belong to the department or to the nation, and which with agreements we have come to intervene. In this case, we achieved a nationwide management, approximately for 6,000 million pesos with the National Institute of Roads, Invías. Without a doubt, we have been able to improve approximately 6 to 7 km of this section.

On the part of the Government, what investments are there?

We have a current agreement with the Government of the department of Huila, where in 2020 we signed an agreement, in which the Municipality contributed the sum of 500 million pesos. We are waiting for the start of the works that include 1.6 km of track plate in the rural section.

We are waiting for the contractor to start the works, because what all the leaders want is to be able to deliver the projects. So we have been quite insistent before the Secretariat of Roads to open this process and start that work, which since that date, is in a contracting process but today, it should already be in execution.

In figures, how much is estimated to have been the investment for the roads?

In the road issue, the investment that we will have approximately before the arrival of the Guarantees Law, due to the issue of solidarity committees, will be approximately 10,000 million pesos, for own resources, that is, without counting the Invías budget, which would add up to almost 20,000 million pesos.