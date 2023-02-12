This is Johan Stiven Lizcano Oviedo, 27 years old, who was found lifeless in his cell.

Authorities are investigating the death of a young inmate at the Rivera Prison, Huila, found in his cell with no vital signs.

This is Johan Stiven Lizcano Oviedo, who was imprisoned in April 2020 for the crime of sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years of age and was serving a sentence of 9 years and 7 months in prison.

Why was he paying prison?

In April 2020, he was accused of offering a 12-year-old girl $5,000 to let her touch her private parts.

According to the police report presented to the prosecution, the subject had already approached the girl at her home days ago, where it is presumed that he offered her some school shoes, for the same purpose.

Lizcano Oviedo also presented two other convictions against him for the crime of aggravated and qualified robbery.

Authorities have not yet officially ruled on the man’s death.