Home News Rivian slumps on Wall Street, disappoints 2023 outlook on margins, production By Investing.com
News

Rivian slumps on Wall Street, disappoints 2023 outlook on margins, production By Investing.com

by admin
Rivian slumps on Wall Street, disappoints 2023 outlook on margins, production By Investing.com
© Reuters

Di Davit Kirakosyan

After garnering 4.6% in the regular session, Rivian (NASDAQ: ) tumbled more than 8% in the after-hours following the release of fourth-quarter results on revenue of $663 million, significantly worse than consensus estimates of $729 million, on deliveries of 8,054 vehicles out of 10,020 produced.

EPS was ($1.87), better than consensus estimates of ($1.96).

According to the company, the supply chain continues to be “the main limiting factor of production” and it expects these challenges to persist in 2023, but with better predictability than experienced in 2022.

The company’s production forecast for fiscal 2023 came in lower than analysts’ estimates. For full-year 2023, Rivian expects 50,000 vehicles produced and adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 billion.

See also  Floods in Dazhou, Sichuan Province, the lives of victims are in trouble | Flood | Mountain torrents | Heavy rain

You may also like

Two ministers and one minister, ‘shock’ in the...

Joints and safety brakes at Mecspe

Chaos also at the Simón Bolívar Airport in...

Zhou Pengju led a team to inspect the...

ministerial changes

Gasoline rose $400: in six months the rise...

Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and strive...

Religious pluralism, fundamentalism, democracies

Cesar teachers joined the great national mobilization

the Region creates the multi-purpose fund, loans to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy