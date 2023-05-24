Riyad Mansour discusses the developments of the Palestinian issue with the Maltese President

Today, Wednesday, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, briefed the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, on the latest Palestinian developments.

The Palestinian delegate discussed with the Maltese President, during their meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York today, a number of issues of common concern.

Mansour conveyed the greetings of President Mahmoud Abbas to President Villa, thanking the Republic of Malta for its willingness to assist in several important issues for Palestine in these difficult times, in its capacity as a member of the UN Security Council.

In turn, President Villa affirmed his country’s support for Palestine, the cause and the people, in line with the principles of international law, humanity and justice.

Mansour presented the Maltese President with a symbolic gift of Palestinian heritage, as an expression of respect and appreciation for him and his firm and principled positions on the Palestinian cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

