RN2 road maintenance works launched in Lomami

RN2 road maintenance works launched in Lomami

Soon the National Road No. 2 (RN2) in its section between the town of Kabinda, capital of the province of Lomami and the locality of Nkumba will be rehabilitated as part of the road maintenance program for the 2022 financial year.

The ceremony to launch the maintenance work on this Kabinda-Nkumna national road section took place on National 2, in the Kabonde village located more or less 35 kilometers from Kabinda city by the provincial governor Nathan Ilunga Numbi.

In the technical sheet presented on this occasion by the Provincial Director of the Roads Office, it is reported that these works initiated by the Congolese government are financed up to 50% of the estimate, ie 405,019,111.89 Congolese Francs.

Given that this road is completely in the ground and in view of its very advanced degradation, the work of its rehabilitation is very essential, indicated the Provincial Director of the OR who is counting on the lobbying of the provincial authority.

For his part, Sylvain Ngongo Mudimbi, Acting Provincial Minister of ITPR, called on the Roads Office to carry out this work in complete transparency for a quality, sustainable and appreciable service.

The provincial executive of Lomami, Nathan Ilunga Numbi, at the same time, invited the beneficiary population to denounce anything that could harm the smooth running of this work.

It should be noted that the National Road paving project remains a real concern for the population, which expresses the wish to see the road rehabilitated. Studies have been carried out and presented to donors, the ADB and the World Bank.

