Another victim of the road in Parma: a 26-year-old of foreign origin whose car crashed into a tree – for reasons yet to be ascertained – lost in Parola di Fontanellato, in the Fidenza area, along the Via Emilia.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening just before 11pm.

The 118 health workers, the firefighters and the traffic police intervened on the spot – in vain – to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

Due to the impact, the boy would have been thrown out of the cockpit and the health workers would have found him lying on the asphalt.

The Via Emilia was blocked in both directions for a few hours.

