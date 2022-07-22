Home News Road accident in Ivrea in Porta Aosta, one injured
News

Road accident in Ivrea in Porta Aosta, one injured

by admin
Road accident in Ivrea in Porta Aosta, one injured

The accident in Porta Aosta

The collision took place on Friday morning, around 11 am, between a car and an articulated lorry. The driver of the car reportedly fell ill after the impact

IVREA. Late in the morning of Friday 22 at the junction of via Castiglia with the roundabout of Porta Aosta, a truck from Lithuania collided sideways with an Opel Corsa. The driver of the car, RA, born in 1949, was transported to hospital under shock, unharmed by the truck driver, of Ukrainian origin. A long queue of vehicles has formed along via Aosta and via Circonvallazione. On the spot to provide first aid an ambulance and the patrol of the Municipal Police and the commander Paolo Molinario. The driver of the car, after the impact, would have been ill following the accident. The dynamics of the accident are being examined by the Municipal Police.

Ivrea, accident in port Aosta with one injured

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Banca Etruria, crash and scam but no bankruptcy. The reasons for the sentence

You may also like

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy