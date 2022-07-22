The collision took place on Friday morning, around 11 am, between a car and an articulated lorry. The driver of the car reportedly fell ill after the impact

IVREA. Late in the morning of Friday 22 at the junction of via Castiglia with the roundabout of Porta Aosta, a truck from Lithuania collided sideways with an Opel Corsa. The driver of the car, RA, born in 1949, was transported to hospital under shock, unharmed by the truck driver, of Ukrainian origin. A long queue of vehicles has formed along via Aosta and via Circonvallazione. On the spot to provide first aid an ambulance and the patrol of the Municipal Police and the commander Paolo Molinario. The driver of the car, after the impact, would have been ill following the accident. The dynamics of the accident are being examined by the Municipal Police.

