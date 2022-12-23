And thirty year old boy he died going off the road in his Fiat 500 variant ai Fant of Sighthe trait that connects Ponte Mas and Belvedere. The fatal accident occurred in the late afternoon of today, Friday 23 December, due to causes being investigated by the Police and gods carabinieri.

The sport utility vehicle went off the road and overturned. The boy on board sustained serious injuries on impact: carried to Emergency room dell’San Martino hospital in Belluno, died shortly after. Engage in relief operations i Belluno fire brigadewho secured the overturned car.

The tragic accident took place on the provincial road 12 which remained closed for a long time to allow rescue operations and to make the overturned car safe and then to allow the investigations of the forces of order, necessary to accurately reconstruct the dynamics of the tragic exit from the road. However, there would have been no involvement of other vehicles: it was an autonomous accident.

The provincial road 12 Pedemontana is the same road on which Thursday afternoon, in the stretch in the municipality of Feltre that colleague Foen from Villabrunalost his life Odilla Corrent Cossalter, 87 years old, overwhelmed and killed by a car that hit her with her son-in-law, with whom she was taking a walk.