Road accident in southern Huila left one dead

As Juan Daniel Martínez Murcia, the young man who lost his life in a tragic traffic accident on the Timaná – Pitalito road was identified.

Juan Daniel Martínez Murcia, a young resident of the Mateo Rico village of Villa de la Gaitana in Timana, lost his life in an unfortunate traffic accident that occurred on the night of Saturday, June 10. The incident took place in the Topacio sector of the Timaná – Pitalito road.

According to known information, Juan Daniel was riding his motorcycle when he violently collided with a truck, which resulted in his instant death. The impact of the accident left those present dismayed and caused deep pain in the community of Timana.

Friends, relatives and inhabitants of the area have expressed their sadness and pain through social networks, sharing messages and words of condolence for the young man’s family. Juan Daniel was highly regarded in the community and his sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

The local authorities have initiated the corresponding investigations to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident and determine the pertinent responsibilities. Meanwhile, the community of Timaná joins in solidarity to provide support and comfort to the family of Juan Daniel in this difficult time.

The young man’s body was taken to the morgue in order to be subjected to the rigorous procedures in order to later deliver it to his loved ones.

Department authorities have made a special call to drivers to drive carefully, always thinking of protecting the different actors on the roads, especially in this holiday season when accident rates are increasing throughout the country for various reasons.