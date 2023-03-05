news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TERAMO, 04 MAR – Two boys died following a road accident that took place around 7.20 pm in Pietracamela, in Teramo, on the SP43 provincial road that leads to Prati di Tivo. There were also two girls in the car with them who, thrown out of the passenger compartment, ended up on an escarpment, in an impervious point; they are injured and recovering.



The Teramo Command Fire Brigade who intervened on the spot reported that a Jeep Renegade was involved in the accident and went off the road ending its run after a 50-metre flight down a steep escarpment. At the moment the police have reached the two girls and are engaged in complex recovery operations.



On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of Pietracamela, the health personnel of 118 of Teramo and of the White Cross of Teramo intervened who could not help but ascertain the death of the two boys. At the moment, the details of the victims are not known. (HANDLE).

