Road accidents decreased 80% in Cesar during the festive bridge

In a balance delivered by the National Police, on the operational actions deployed during the San Pablo and San Pablo Festival bridge, in the department of Cesar there was a decrease in road accidents of 80%. 208 subpoenas were imposed on the road, allowing to generate peace of mind and security among the road actors.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilson Álvarez, Operational Commander of the National Police in Cesar, gave a piece of peace of mind to the community, since several operational actions were carried out last weekend that allowed the residents of the different territories of the region to generate security. department.

In this regard, he reported that 180,000 vehicles entered Cesar during the three days. In the same way, 53 captures of people were generated, of which 24 correspond to the municipality of Valledupar.

72 sharp weapons and 18 firearms were seized, including 6 traumatic weapons, 10 handmade, two shotguns and two original weapons. Due to the coexistence code, 128 subpoenas were generated.

Regarding the mobility report, four people were reported dead and six injured.

He invited citizens to provide information to the National Police through lines 123,122 and 155, since the citizen contribution is important in the construction of citizen security.

