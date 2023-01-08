In 2022 road accidents will increase compared to last year but decrease compared to pre-Covid. The data that emerge from the traffic police report for 2022 are therefore in chiaroscuro: there were 70,554 accidents, almost 5 thousand more than the previous year, with 1,489 deaths. These are higher numbers when compared to 2021 (+7.1% and +11.1% respectively), when however there were still restrictions on mobility due to the pandemic. Compared to 2019, Istat’s reference year for the assessment of the accident trend, the balance is down: -8.3% for fatal accidents and victims, -9.2% for accidents with injuries and -13, 2% people injured.

Checks and sanctions

Drivers checked with breathalyzers and precursors were 415,995, of which 13,448 were sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol while those reported for driving under the influence of drugs were 1,181. 957 vehicles were seized for confiscation.

The report shows that there were 420,816 patrols employed in road surveillance in 2022 who checked 1,782,491 people and contested 1,438,419 infringements of the highway code. Checks continued in the professional transport sector which involved 11,022 operators who checked 18,787 heavy vehicles, ascertaining 14,925 infringements and withdrawing 149 licenses and 436 vehicle registration certificates.

Speeding

There were 421,973 violations ascertained for excess speed, 30,560 driving licenses and 40,019 vehicle registration certificates were withdrawn. The driving license points reduced were 2,120,631. There are 166 sections controlled by the Traffic Police with the new “Tutors”, which came into operation in December 2021, for a total of approximately 1,550 km of controlled motorway carriageways.

Arrests and kidnappings

The activity of the judicial police which made it possible to bring to justice a total of 17,424 people of whom 660 arrested and 16,764 reported in a state of freedom. Approximately 1.8 tons of drugs seized, 91 vehicles subject to recycling seized and another 553 identified. There were 3,688 public establishments checked and 2,891 infringements detected.

Prevention

There are 140,000 young people that the Traffic Police have met on the occasion of the numerous road safety education interventions. Awareness-raising initiatives have been carried out from north to south of the country with the use of the Blue Pullman of the State Police, a real itinerant teaching classroom which, with the driving simulator, the inebriation route and other interactive tools to give concrete proof to young people how risky it is to adopt incorrect or dangerous behavior on the road. Among the road safety education campaigns, Icaro, Biciscuola, Chirone and Ania cares, Just drive, Winter in safety and Safe holidays are on the rise.