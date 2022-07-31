The balance of the accident that occurred in the afternoon, shortly after 2 pm, in Castelverde, in the province of Cremona, is tragic: 70-year-old Maurizio Fioretti, resident in the Lombard capital, and 49-year-old Paola Raimondi died in the collision between two cars. , by Soncino. The latter was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter, who suffered serious but not serious injuries in the impact and should get away with no particular complications.

According to what has been learned, mother and daughter had spent the morning together at the Fidenza outlet and were returning home when, along via Bergamo, they found their lane occupied by the old man’s car, which according to the first checks and due to causes under investigation it would have invaded the opposite lane.

The impact between the retiree’s Fiat Panda and the Lancia Musa on which the two women were traveling was tremendous, violent to the point of leaving no way out for the two drivers. On site, for the surveys, the carabinieri of the Castelverde station and the Radiomobile Nucleus of the Cremona Company, the firefighters who took steps to secure and recover the destroyed vehicles, and the 118 operators. helicopter rescue, along the former state theater of the clash. But he left empty.