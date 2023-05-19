Road cargo carriers urgently need a fuel solution

ONE OF THE CONCERNS of the cargo transportation sector is the constant adjustments in the price of fuel since Gustavo Petro came to power 9 months ago. The intention of the National Government is to stabilize the value of gasoline and diesel according to international standards, mainly to correct the deficit that exists in the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund.

But this progressive increase is affecting the provision of the service and severely impacting their finances by increasing costs, especially in the distribution phase, according to road freight carriers.

Alfredo Medrano, president of the Truckers Association, said that the first alert launched by the transport sector is the increase in the price of fuel, since it influences the cost structure.

Since Petro came to power, the monetary value of gasoline has increased 8 times and it was proposed to address the issue of diesel next July. “But first we had to look at how we reformulated, changed, fixed a new formula to establish the real price of fuel. Today they have not summoned us to work tables to look at that formula. They say that the deadline has expired,” said Medrano.

While Freddy Muñoz Monroy, regional director of the Colombian Federation of Cargo Transportation (Colfecar) in Antioquia and Eje Cafetero, expressed the need to review the formulas for the price of fuel and create mechanisms to make it much more competitive.

For this, he indicated, agreement is necessary between members of the cargo transportation sector and the Government, through the ministries of Finance, Transportation, and Mines and Energy.

In addition to the issue of fuel, the union has launched other alerts for situations that negatively affect the provision of services and the rise in costs.

One of the most important is the issue of safety, especially in the country’s highways. But there is also talk of the blockades that generate notable delays in the delivery of the transferred products, in the deficient infrastructure in many regions and in the increasing number of tolls that greatly limits mobility in Colombia.

Monroy emphasizes these variables as insecurity, alleging that it has affected the ‘physical chain of cargo transport’. He affirmed that thefts have been reported, and in particular petty thefts of important parts of the vehicles, which puts the integrity of the drivers at risk. He also denounced the fact that workers are “scopolamined” to make them easy prey for these events, putting their lives at risk.

Likewise, the Regional Director of Colfecar in Antioquia and Eje Cafetero highlighted the limitations of the infrastructure as one of the alerts launched by the sector, which until now have not been diligently addressed by the National Government.

Although he recognized the work of the State in the construction and improvements of roads, he stated that they simply do not connect. For greater understanding, he gave the following example: “It is very good that any concession has been chosen for the construction of one end of the road and that a second concession has been designated for the other end. Both register 99% progress in their respective works, but since neither is 100% complete, then there is no connection. That 1% that is missing to connect the roads represents congestion and retention, often for more than an hour.”

In this regard, the manager made a call to the Government. “The State guideline is important to find out why these projects have not been completed to generate connectivity. When that happens, efficiencies will improve.”

could be unfeasible

In the same order, Alfredo Medrano stressed that, if there are no measures by the Government to prevent the rise in fuel prices from affecting the finances of the cargo transport sector, a crisis of great proportions could be unleashed.

“If diesel goes up, freight will have to go up. If freight rates rise, inflation at the national level will have to rise. Everything moves with diesel and gasoline; In addition, the Government is committed to setting international prices,” the union leader pointed out, while stressing that the lack of consensus could lead to an imminent strike in the country.

“Cargo transport moves with diesel. But gasoline has influence because most of the cars that make the distribution in the cities move with that fuel. If prices rise, you have to offset the rise in fuel with the rise in freight. Let’s also remember that 45% of our expenses are for fuel, while another 15% for tolls. We are defending ourselves with only 40%. If the price of gasoline and diesel increases and the expenses represented go to 75%, it will not be viable. We will have less money to buy spare parts or tires, for example,” said Medrano, who also pointed out that, given the impossibility of covering maintenance or replacement expenses, the fleets could be left stranded.

The consequence would be that “cargo transport paralyzes itself, without the need for leaders”, which in his opinion would be unfortunate, since cargo transport generates 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and more than 3,000 direct and e-mail jobs. indirect.

The subsidy as a measure

Arnulfo Cuervo, president of Fedetranscarga, proposes as a solution to the problem of the high prices of gasoline and diesel, subsidies by the National Government. In fact, it is already a measure that they have raised on other occasions and that is working, in their opinion, in countries like Mexico or Portugal.

“When I subsidize the price of fuel, which is a benefit in Colombia, we are more competitive because there is less expense. How is it subsidized? The Stabilization Fund covers Ecopetrol’s profits,” she pointed out.

He also recalled that not only cargo transportation makes use of fuel. In the country there is a significant number of drivers of motorcycles and private vehicles who travel daily, so the measure would be beneficial to all citizens.

However, this formula does not seem to be to the liking of the Government, since Cuervo assured that in his last meetings with representatives of the State they raised the possibility of subsidizing fuel or looking for new alternatives to prevent the increases from affecting their operations. The answer was blunt: “They didn’t take it into account because in 20 years fossil fuels won’t be used, why talk about a new formula. We are a fuel-producing country, they do not understand how to maintain the proposal to bring prices to international standards”.

Blockades and tolls

The constant blockades by citizens who protest against the Government for different reasons have been part of the problem. So far this year, more than 600 cases have been reported across the country. The regional director of Colfecar Antioquia and Eje Cafetero highlighted that the blockades have produced 4,300 hours of vehicle stoppages in different areas of the country.

“In logistics, the Just in Time Indicator is used, and in export processes it is complex not to arrive at the established time. If you dispatch a vehicle from any city and if you are not sure that it will arrive on time, it generates an accumulation of vehicles on the roads, allows you to profile what each vehicle is carrying and increases thefts, as well as the physical exhaustion of the driver”, highlighted Muñoz.

Medrano spoke in the same vein: “These blockades generate costs because they do not let trucks through. Three days of delay generate losses for the sector, so we cannot comply with the logistics chain”.