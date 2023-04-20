Home » Road closure due to improvement works in Ambato – Diario La Hora
Situation. The works are carried out in the UTA sector.

And partial road closure It is carried out due to works of improvement of curbs and sidewalks on Los Chasquis avenue between Río Yanayacu and Río Guayllabamba.

Monday April 17work began in the sector and will be carried out until Monday April 24, 2023 date on which the work must be completed according to the Municipality of Ambato. closures They will take place from 06:00 to 19:00.

During the duration of this work, the drivers may use alternate routes such as Atahualpa avenue or Los Atís that are located in the surroundings of the Technical University of Ambato (UTA).

The work has the respective signage indicating the work that is being carried out in the place.

Road users are advised drive carefully in the indicated sector and make use of the route recommendations to reach your destination safely.

The improvement works will allow the residents and users of the sector to have safe spaces for mobility and a better presentation for the city in general. (VAB)

