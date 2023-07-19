Home » Road closures due to the military parade on July 20 in Bogotá
Road closures due to the military parade on July 20 in Bogotá

He July 20th is commemorated in Colombia the independence Dayto date the Military Forces organize a series of parades and presentations in order to show the equipment and the work that is carried out from the institution.

Uniforms from the different divisions of the Colombian Armed Forces will participate in the events and the citizens who are waiting for the presentations that will take place on Thursday will be spectators.

Bogota is the city where parades have been held for several years to demonstrate military power. This event is massively attended by families who come to offer a message of support and admire the work of the uniformed soldiers.

This year 213 years of national independence are commemorated, where the strategies are already in place in the middle of the tour organized by the Military Forces, the National Police and the Bogotá Mayor’s Office.

As usual, the parade will take place throughout the Boyacá avenue, on the western road in a south-north direction, between 170 street avenue and 116 street avenue.

Therefore, the Bogotá Ministry of Mobility reported that the road closure of said section will be carried out starting at 5:00 am on July 20.

The entity recommends drivers take alternate routes such as Av. Suba, Cl. 170, Cl. 116, Cl. 80, Cr. 92, Cr. 86 Av. Ciudad de Cali), Av. 68 , Av. NQS, Autopista Norte and Cr. 7.

