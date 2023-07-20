Road conservation and rehabilitation advances in Cali

The road intervention of communes 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, and the corregimientos La Elvira, Navarro and La Castilla in Cali, was defined.

This has to do with the fact that the Mayor’s Office of the capital of the Valley, the maintenance, conservation and road rehabilitation of the city, awarded a contract for this work.

“On July 5, contract 4151.010.26.1.0750 of 2023 was awarded, which refers to road rehabilitation in 11 communes and 3 corregimientos of our city. This contract was awarded for a value greater than approximately $5.7 billion, and obeys the Participatory Budget”, said Eliana Martínez Tenorio, Undersecretary of Infrastructure and Road Maintenance.

“The work was awarded to the Telares consortium, made up of two companies from Neiva, Huila and the audit to the company Litoral Consulting SAS. This project involves 46 segments or road sections and has an execution period until 12.31.2023”, concluded the engineer Martínez Tenorio.

Data

1. In the next few days, the execution of these works will begin, once the pre-construction period has finished.

2. More than 32,000 square meters will be renovated to benefit the mobility of the people of Cali.

3. 5.7 kilometers of roads will be completely renovated, in order to contribute to the improvement of the urban and rural road infrastructure of the Cielo Branch.

“We have detailed the investment made with public credit resources and we have related all the investment that has been executed during the period 2022-2023, detailing the investment of the loan by communes, neighborhoods, road segments and kilometers of intervention, this in order to clarify the concerns that arose in the political control debate on June 21, 2023,” said Néstor Martínez Sandoval, Secretary of District Infrastructure of Cali.

In general figures, work has been carried out in communes 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19, with 77% progress in physical works, 218 road sections equivalent to 246 thousand square meters and 69% financial execution. This indicates that 47 kilometers of roads were rehabilitated.

Among the most important roads that will be rehabilitated in the second half of 2023 are the Suroriental highway between Carreras 39 and Calle 26 in both directions, Avenida 1 Oeste from Carrera 2b Oeste to the Botanical Garden, Calle 26 between Carreras 13 and 32, Carrera 66 between Calles 14 and 16, and Avenida 15 Oeste between Avenida 4 Oeste (El Ancla) and Avenida 11 Oeste.

Secretary Martínez also affirmed that, “in contractual terms, all the works that are executed, a stability or durability of five years is guaranteed as long as the existing wet networks do not affect the structure of the pavement. Therefore, if damage occurs during the warranty period, the contractor must assume its repair, but it is not frequent in this process”.

The main achievement in terms of management, both with external contractors and operating crews with their own resources, is the 10% reduction in the deterioration of Cali’s streets.

More than $70 billion have been executed and until August 31, the Consorcio Vial 2022 has the mission of transforming 69 more streets in order to complete the 287 sections of the stipulated goal with external contracting.

