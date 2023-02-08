The capital of the country lives a new day of marches, this time by the students of the District University, who left at 01:00 in the afternoon from Av. Caracas with Calle 22, North-South sense have generated chaos in mobility

Transmilenio reported that due to this situation on Calle 13 at the CDS-Carrera 32 station, there is no passage in both directions. Therefore, the returns of the A60, JF23, M51, RF5, CF19 services began in Carrera 27 and Puente Aranda. B28 makes a detour and returns to Calle 15. F28 returns to NQS with Calle 6ta.

According to preliminary information, the students would be protesting the state of the halls of the educational institution.

According to the mobility report, the demonstration travels on Calle 13 with Carrera 19 to the west. Total affectation of the road is generated.

[01:10 p.m.] #At this time Mobilization is presented on Av. Caracas with Calle 22, North-South direction. Protesters generate total affectation of the road.

