The road emergency in the municipality of Colombia, Huila, was generated due to the flooding of the Ambicá River.

The Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management has issued a road emergency report in the municipality of Colombia, due to the continuous flooding of the Ambicá River, which has caused the blockage of the vehicular passage and has left both the urban area and the 67 villages of the affected area incommunicado.

The situation has become critical, since the road, which currently has a width of 3.10 meters and is of the first order, has become impassable due to the increase in the flow of the Ambicá River. This emergency has generated concern in the local community and has seriously affected mobility in the region.

The Department, in coordination with the machine bank operators, has deployed assessment and response teams to address the situation in a timely manner. Experts are on site conducting a detailed assessment of the extent of the damage and seeking solutions to safely restore road access.

It may interest you: American owl rescued in Suaza, Huila

The flooding of the Ambicá River has generated a risk situation for the inhabitants of the municipality of Colombia, especially for those who are in the villages near the affected area.

The Huila authorities are on alert to this situation and have asked the community to stay informed and take precautions to guarantee their safety. It is expected that, once the on-site evaluation is completed, contingency actions will be implemented to restore road access and provide the necessary support to the affected people.

The Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts to mitigate the effects of the road emergency in the municipality of Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

