Road improvement continues on the Bonda route

The Santa Marta District Mayor’s Office, through the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company, continues to work on the improvement of the Bonda – El Curval road, with the aim of optimizing vehicular mobility and promoting access to tourist sites of interest in area.

Recently, a socialization with the community was carried out to present the progress of the work, which includes the paving of an initial section from the Police Station to the IED Bonda. Since last July 25, this stretch has been enabled for vehicular trafficbenefiting both local residents and visitors who wish to explore the region’s natural attractions.

Thanks to the work carried out, they have built 620 linear meters of track on rigid pavement, providing a safe and comfortable route for users. The work advances with a progress of 67%, which represents the construction of 3,906 m² of rigid pavement, 936 m² of public space and 900 linear meters of curbs. These improvements have had a positive impact on mobility to the rural areas of the District, while contributing to the economic development and quality of life of the local community.

Although the work has reached an important advance, It is still in progress and the construction and completion of platforms will be carried out soon and curbs, as well as the installation of reducers and signs to guarantee the safety of users.

This project also contemplates the rigid concrete paving of 1.5 km, which will connect from the Police CAI to the Pénjamo bridge, facilitating communication with the El Curval village. In addition, asphalt will be replaced at critical points on the road, completing a total of 1.5 km of road improvement, which will represent a significant improvement in 3 km of road in the region.