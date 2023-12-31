Home » Road improvement work begins in Tacuba, Ahuachapán
News

The road improvement program continues to bring connectivity to more municipalities in El Salvador. On this occasion, the Municipal Works Directorate arrived in the municipality of Tacuba, department of Ahuachapán, where the DOM crews have already been working.

With this project, the municipal access street will be improved from the intersection with the national route to the San Rafael canton, where 5.3 kilometers of street will be intervened with a hydraulic concrete surface.

The crews will also work on the construction of speed bumps and curbs along the same mileage of the street, which will benefit more than 35 thousand people from Tacuba and surrounding areas.

Fulfilling the promises of the Central Government, the project will include men and women from this town who were previously selected during the job fairs held earlier this month.

The road improvement program, with which dirt streets are being transformed into paved or hydraulic concrete, is connecting development and bringing better streets to more municipalities in the country.

In the department of Ahuachapán, the DOM is in the 12 municipalities with different projects. With the road improvement program, a new street is being built in San Lorenzo, while a similar work was delivered in El Refugio at the beginning of December.

With the National Patching Plan, the DOM has already recovered important roads in the departmental capital such as Atiquizaya, El Refugio and Turín, while we are advancing with another work in Guaymango, where a well is also being drilled to supply drinking water.

In Apaneca and Concepción de Ataco, the Historic Centers of both municipalities are being revitalized as part of promoting tourism on the Ruta de Las Flores, while in San Pedro Puxtla, more than 4 kilometers of dirt roads are being paved.

In Jujutla, an electrification project was completed, as in El Refugio, a modern municipal park and the road improvement of Colonia El Ángel have been delivered.

In 2023, the DOM has fulfilled the mandate of the central government to carry out works to all the municipalities of the country, without any type of distinction, and has demonstrated that it is going in the “Right Direction” to build a New El Salvador that we all deserve.

