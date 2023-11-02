“Road ring in the Once de Noviembre neighborhood is at 96.7%”: Mayor’s Office

Its construction aims to improve vehicle flow in this sector located in the eastern area of ​​Santa Marta.

This work is carried out under the supervision of the Santa Marta Urban Development and Renewal Company, known as Edus. They are currently in the final stages of construction, and paving work is underway which has included the creation of 5,340 square meters of rigid concrete surface in various sections of the area.

The paved sections cover Carrera 70, which runs from Calle 30 to Calle 35, Calle 35, which extends from Carrera 70 to Carrera 76, and Carrera 76, which runs from Calle 30 to Calle 35. This will guarantee more efficient and safer circulation for residents and users of the area.

This is not a work that is limited only to street paving. Beyond road infrastructure, it is a comprehensive initiative that seeks to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of the surrounding neighborhoods. In this sense, 2,400 square meters of public space have been recovered. This renovated public space includes access ramps, ensuring accessibility for people with reduced mobility, promoting inclusion and equality in the community.

The work also included the replacement of 1,303 meters of sewer pipe and 1,260 meters of aqueduct, which ensures an efficient sanitation and water supply service in the area. Additionally, they installed 211 sewer manholes and 52 sinks, which will contribute to maintaining the infrastructure in optimal conditions in the long term.

An important fact is that more than seven thousand inhabitants of the neighborhoods 11 de Noviembre, 20 de Octubre, María Cecilia, Yucal, Nueva Colombia and Monterrey will directly benefit from these improvements in roads and urban infrastructure.

The November 11 Road Ring joins a series of road development projects in Santa Marta that seek a comprehensive transformation in the city’s urban infrastructure. These projects include paving the 14th street of Gaira, the improvement of the main road of Timayuí, the construction of the El Pando Road Ring, the revitalization of the 19th road and the creation of the Bonda – El Curval road.

