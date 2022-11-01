Listen to the audio version of the article

Road accidents up compared to 2021. In particular, against an increase in overall accidents of 7.1% (70,554 accidents against 65,852 in 2021), fatal accidents (1,362) and victims (1,489) respectively increased by 7.8% and 11.1%. This is what emerges from the results of the Traffic Police of the activities carried out in the year that has just ended.

Injured people increased by 10.6%.

In 2022, accidents with injuries (28,914) and people injured (42,300) also increased, by 8.4% and 10.6% respectively. «The trend in road accidents is increasing compared to 2021, in the first part of which however restrictions on mobility were in force to contain the pandemic, while compared to 2019 – the reference year also for Istat for the assessment of the accident trend -, the data are decreasing (-8.3% for fatal accidents and victims, -9.2% for accidents with injuries and -13.2% for injured people)» explains the Traffic Police.

In 2022, 30,560 licenses were withdrawn

In 2022, there were 421,973 violations ascertained for speeding, 30,560 driving licenses and 40,019 vehicle registration certificates were withdrawn, while the driving license points reduced were 2,120,631. There were 420,816 patrols employed in road surveillance in 2022 that checked 1,782,491 people and contested 1,438,419 infringements of the Road Traffic Code There were 415,995 drivers checked with breathalyzers and precursors, of which 13,448 were sanctioned for driving while intoxicated 1,181 were reported for driving under the influence of drugs. 957 vehicles were seized for confiscation. There are 166 sections controlled by the Traffic Police with the new “Tutors”, which came into operation in December 2021, for a total of approximately 1,550 km of controlled motorway carriageways.