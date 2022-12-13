The latest serious road accidents have brought the issue of road safety back into the limelight. Every day is a list of dead and wounded. The latest, this morning, in Puglia, in the Bari area where three twenty-year-old boys lost their lives, when the tragedy of Alessandria was still fresh where, over the weekend, three other young people died (including a fifteen-year-old). So, now, the deputy prime minister Matthew Salvini, now he talks about a road safety round table “that the government will convene as soon as possible”, perhaps as early as next week.

“It is right to sanction irresponsible motorists, and this weekend’s news shows it – declares the Minister of Infrastructure -. It is clear that seven of you don’t get into the car. You can do all the road safety education you want on this, you can put the prevention you want, it seems objective to me», says the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport on the occasion of the presentation of the Dekra Report on road safety.

Salvini also speaks of the revocation of the license for life: “In the most serious cases” of road accidents, “I think that the revocation of the possibility of driving for life can and should be considered”. And he adds: «We must intervene on the sanctions, not so much economic and criminal, but in terms of time. Several associations of road victims are asking for the revocation of the license for life in the most serious cases. Anyone who drives dead drunk or drugged must know that he is a potential murderer. So the suspension of the license for two or three years or the revocation for life must be done ».

«We are baffled by Matteo Salvini’s statements, not only and not so much for the superficial inaccuracy of his statements but because he demonstrates that he does not have the slightest sensitivity for the moment that the families, friends and friends of the girl and boys are experiencing who have left us and the entire Alexandria community shocked by the incident on Saturday night». This is the answer to the minister of the mayor of Alessandria, George Abonantewhich together with the whole junta also refers to the fact that the boys’ car was approved for eight passengers. «We defer any other consideration and administrative action to more serene moments, in agreement with the institutions and the competent authorities. Enough speculation; we demand a minimum of courtesy, silence and respect for those who are working to clarify the dynamics of the facts and to save the boys who are still in danger of their lives”.

Hypothesis plus cut on driving license points

Returning to the government, the executive could also act on the license points level. «We have to intervene on the license points, because according to the statistics of a few years ago, Italians were correct at driving, because 98% have more than 20 points. Between zero and nine points there are “only” 0.24%, which is 100,000 people. This should make us think,” Salvini underlined.

In addition to the Procurement Code «we are also dedicating ourselves to another code: we have a Highway Code from 30 years ago. If we manage, already next week, to make an update and modernization table to make Italian roads safe, I think we will do a good thing. I would like to convene a table already before the end of the year, next week to update the Code».