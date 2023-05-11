Road solutions in Huila: in promises

Almost two months after the visit and commitment of the Ministry of Transport in the south of the department for the improvement of alternative routes; Naranjal and Pitalito-Acevedo-Suaza-Altamira, in the area work or interventions have not started. Closures are feared due to damages.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Frozen, this is the beginning of the works with which a solution would supposedly be given to the roads that serve as alternate passage in the face of closures due to road emergencies in the Pericongo sector on route 45, and that connects the department center with the South of the country.

It should be remembered that on March 25, 2023, the Ministry of Transportation, headed by the then head of portfolio Guillermo Francisco Reyes, in the municipality of Pitalito led a Regional Working Group, where several commitments were established.

Among the agreements, the investment together with the Government of Huila for 30 billion pesos stood out, of which $25,000 million would be allocated by the National Government and 5,000 million by the Department, through Invías to pave roads in the department.

These resources, according to the Ministry, would enable the two alternate roads: paving the Naranjal road and rehabilitating the Pitalito-Acevedo-Suaza-Altamira road. However, to date, no work has been carried out in this regard.

round the silence

Diario del Huila, spoke with the Mayor of the municipality of Acevedo, Gentil Tapiero Buitrago, who has repeatedly approached the departmental Department of Roads and Infrastructure to find out what these announcements are about, however the news has not been good.

Tapiero Buitrago indicated that in a meeting with the head of the departmental portfolio, the first investigations of the subject have been carried out, since “we have not known anything at all. They have not called us from Invías. It worries us, because time is passing and a new emergency may arise, because winter is approaching and we are going to have to look for those alternative routes, which are not suitable for heavy transport, ”he pointed out.

And he added that “the concern lies in what could happen if Pericongo is closed again, and it must also be taken into account that according to what they have told us, it is that this is going to be very delayed, at least four years to have an arrangement complete.

After the promises, people were waiting, because it made people cheer up and encourage us, but with the change of Minister, we only listen to silence and we are in uncertainty”, he said.

track damage

During the constant use of alternate roads, especially the Pitalito-Acevedo-Suaza-Altamira corridor, due to the closure due to the rockfall in Pericongo, heavy traffic affected the road network and even the Acevedo sewage system.

For this reason, the municipal president himself indicated that “the heavy traffic in the municipalities, specifically in the urban area, left us very serious damage, because we were paving some roads, where the work could not be completed. And we also had to make heavy transport pass through another sector, on some streets that are paved but for the movement of small vehicles and there they also suffered damages, in the road network and the sewage system.

So look, all this is a consequence of not planning to maintain alternate routes. I aspire and I hope it does not happen to us again, but we are already alerted by the Ideam about the time that is coming in this area of ​​the country, “concluded the president.

protest voice

The Mayor of the municipality of Acevedo, at the same time, pointed out that although road maintenance work and respective repairs have been carried out in that section, there are still at least two kilometers to go on average to finish the resurfacing.

“What this means is that the road is not suitable for heavy transport. And if in Timana, where we have heard that there could be a closure if the variant is not stopped, well, very surely in Acevedo, I already hear presidents of boards and many leaders saying that we are going to have to do the same as in other municipalities, so that this failure that the National Government and very surely the departmental Government has had is felt so that it culminates in these works, more than anything looking for a variant that can meet the needs at the moment in which the damage in Pericongo continues, ”he established.

And the Governor’s Office?

Regarding the work that the Departmental Government should carry out, headed by the Secretary of Roads and Infrastructure, Eliana Conde, in this region, the Mayor indicated that they are also waiting for the destination of the 5,000 million pesos to make the studies and designs of the section that is pending paving.

According to the Mayor, the official has also established communication with Invías, despite the same uncertainty. “The Department also has the same uncertainty that we have, and that is that in Bogotá they are barely adjusting the issue of the change of minister and they have not given a specific reason, so we have been holding meetings on the pending issue of the investment that announced the Governor, of the 5,000 million pesos to carry out the studies and designs of that section that remains to be paved”, said Tapiero.

To learn more about this information and the work or actions carried out by the departmental portfolio, Diario del Huila once again sought out the public official, Eliana Conde, but as on other occasions, she did not meet the requirements.

Finally, with respect to support, intervention and compliance with its obligations in the road sector, in that municipality, the Mayor was clear about what the role of the Departmental Government has been.

Gentil Tapiero, indicated that on the part of the Government “we have not seen the presence of the Government either on tertiary roads or on secondary roads that are its responsibility. When it comes to emergencies, we have had support, but in very minimal things,” he said.

And he added that “with the machinery we wait for them to give us a ‘little hand’, because there is a great wear and tear on the part of the Municipality, which is serving the tertiary roads but also serving the roads that belong to the Department.”

It should be noted that between May 8 and 9, in said municipality, a crumb was made between the population of San Marcos and San Adolfo, a departmental road.

“The municipal machinery was there with the entire community, working with private cars, with the goats, with trucks and with the municipal machinery, recovering what we had already done,” he added.

It is also highlighted that with this work there are six maintenances to that road, where the Government has only done one, although the corridor is under its responsibility, so it is expected, according to the president, that before the end of this year, the Secretariat of Roads do at least one other maintenance.

Finally, the president of said town, expressed a strong call for the Ministry of Transport and Highways: “let’s not wait for route 45 to become congested again, because various emergencies can occur, including the collapse of the bridges that were damaged in Acevedo on alternate steps due to heavy traffic. You have to stop ‘balls’ on this issue as soon as possible so that we have peace of mind on the issue of transportation ”, he concluded.