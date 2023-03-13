While Petro denies reality on his Twitter, the country is falling apart on all sides. The Public Force is paralyzed due to the unilateral ceasefire of the State and the acute demoralization of soldiers and police, violent groups continue to commit crimes and very different population groups feel entitled to go to strikes, blockades, riots and other de facto means, with the flagrant violation of the rights of the majority, powerless and frightened, and under the passive gaze of the uniformed.

The latest episode is currently taking place in Bajo Cauca, where twelve municipalities are under curfew. If in Caquetá it is the FARC that instrumentalize the peasants, in Antioquia it is the “Clan del Golfo” that encourages the illegal miners. Everywhere the strategy is the same: putting a sector of the communities, almost always a minority, ahead, excusing themselves in the right to protest, resorting to violence and excesses and kneeling the Government that, with a complacent attitude, delivers what is asked for the benefit of the violent groups that are the ones that feed off the criminal economies of drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Since the explicit message from the Government is that the Police will not intervene, that when they do, they will not be able to use force and that if they are attacked they will not have support, as in Caguan, it is foreseeable that the roads will in fact continue to multiply, the Police will hide everything you can and the majority of citizens remain adrift and their rights to work and mobilization, unprotected. That of the Government is a perverse stimulus for the repetition and multiplication of blocs, riots and violence.

To top it off, and it is part of a whole, these mafia groups, the guerrillas and those who are not, are stronger and richer every day. There is more coca than ever and the fight against it has been given up and the income, both due to the amounts produced and exported as well as the devaluation, is higher month by month.

The situation worsens day by day, on a very dangerous road to anarchy, while Petro and his government make water on all sides. The Courts warn him that he cannot do anything and that he must respect the Constitution and the law; the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office open proceedings against ministers and officials for failing to comply with their obligations; the parties in Congress, including those that are part of the government coalition, become empowered and begin to negotiate with the Government from a position of much greater strength; the left sees its narrative of change and the fight against corruption being shattered and losing all credibility while the elephant settles in the Palace; and Petro begins to collapse in all the polls.

By Rafael Nieto Loaiza