roads and railways, the first damage estimate is over 620 million — Emilia-Romagna Region

Over 620 million in damages to the infrastructures of Emilia-Romagna, between the road network and the railways. It is a first estimate, very summary, taking into account that much of the municipal road system is missing.

This afternoon the summit in Bologna, in the Prefecture, in the presence of the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniof the Councilor for Transport and Infrastructure, Andrew Corsiniand ministers Matthew Salvini (Infrastructure and Transportation) e Matteo Piantedosi (Internal).

As for the Metropolitan city of Bolognathe damage to the road network would amount to 110 million of Euro. For the province of Forlì-Cesenawe talk about 95 million, to which are added, for the municipal road network alone, 42.5 million in Cesena, 2-3 million in Bertinoro and 1.7 million in Galeata. In the Ravennaa first estimate ranges between 120 and 150 million of Euro. In the Riminiat the moment there would be 8 million of damages, to which must be added for the municipal road system 1 million in Rimini, 700 thousand euros in Maiolo and 4 million in Sant’Agata Feltria.

As regards the part under the responsibility of Anas (state road network), to date the estimate is 100 million euros of damages.

Then there’s the whole part of railwayswith a total damage estimate that it currently comes to 105 millionof which 90 for infrastructure pertaining to RFI and 15 pertaining to FER.