Home » “Roads for everyone!”: Kidical Mass advertises in Lower Saxony | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

“Roads for everyone!”: Kidical Mass advertises in Lower Saxony | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
“Roads for everyone!”: Kidical Mass advertises in Lower Saxony | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: 05/06/2023 8:05 p.m

On Saturday and Sunday, people around the world demonstrate on bicycles for child- and bicycle-friendly places. There are campaigns in 15 locations in Lower Saxony.

The “Kidical Mass Action Alliance” is calling on children, young people, adults and their families to support the demand for child-friendly road traffic law. The aim of the movement is for children and young people to be able to move around safely and independently by bicycle and on foot. The current road traffic law, however, prefers the car, according to the action alliance. “Children have a right to move about safely, independently and protected,” says Simone Kraus from Kidical Mass. “Only when we focus on children and vulnerable people in transport policy can we create a future-oriented design of public space for everyone.”

That’s what the Kidical Mass alliance wants

Kidical Mass demands a new road traffic law from Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP). The law must focus on the need for protection of children. The cities and municipalities should be given the freedom to implement child and bicycle-friendly measures throughout the city. This mainly includes:

  • Protected or structurally separate, wide cycle paths on main roads and country roads as well as protected crossings (based on the Dutch model)
  • Tempo 30 on main roads in town
  • School streets and zones without car traffic (temporary vehicle bans)
  • Cycle streets and cycle zones as a comprehensive network and basis for a safe school route network
  • Roads with no through traffic in residential areas.

The transport ministers of the Wissing states are now also calling for a reform after 90,000 people signed a petition last year for child-friendly road traffic laws.

See also  University, Mass "If we get immunity from September in presence"

In these towns and communities in Lower Saxony, kidical mass campaigns take place on Sundays

  • Wilhelmshaven – 07.05., 3 p.m., start: Rathausplatz
  • Oldenburg – 07.05., 3 p.m., start: horse market
  • Soltau – 07.05., 2 p.m., start: Georges-Lemoine-Platz
  • Lueneburg – 07.05., 15 o’clock, Start: Clamartpark
  • Neustadt am Rubenberge: May 7th, 11 a.m., start: Alte Wache / Liebfrauenkirche
  • Wolfsburg – 07.05., 3 p.m., Start: Poststraße 1-7
  • Göttingen – 07.05., 4 p.m., Start: Deutsches Theater

A worldwide movement

Kidical Mass is a worldwide movement that has also existed in Germany since 2017. The action alliance includes more than 250 local organizations and initiatives. It is also supported by the ADFC, the German Children’s Fund, Greenpeace and Pro Velo, among others.

Further information

Among the major cities, Bremen performed best nationwide. Hanover took third place, Hamburg sixth – but all only got the grade “sufficient”. (04/24/2023) more

Algermissen: A cross commemorating a 21-year-old victim of a traffic accident is on a country road in the Hildesheim district. © dpa-Bildfunk Photo: Julian Stratenschulte

The police recorded almost 200,000 accidents. According to statistics, children and the elderly were particularly at risk. (04/18/2023) more

A Trixi mirror is mounted on a traffic light in Goettingen. © NDR Photo: Max von Schwartz

The special mirrors make the “blind spot” of large vehicles visible. This is to avoid turning accidents. (02/21/2023) more

Two cyclists with fluorescent vests and stripes in traffic. © imago Photo: Jochen Tack

Anyone out and about by bike or on foot in the dark is easily overlooked. Children are particularly at risk. (06.10.2022) more

Downtown Meppen

The pilot project will run for six months. Cars and trucks can continue to drive there – but they do not have priority. (07/20/2022) more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 06.05.2023 | 12:00 o’clock

Keywords for this article

Bicycle

NDR Logo

You may also like

Preparations to confiscate properties of owners of Balaji...

Real Madrid crowned as champion of the Copa...

Geyer’s market comment: DAX – record high is...

Mardan Jalsa: PTI worker killed on charges of...

Petro Government included the Besotes reservoir in the...

False police officers are demanding 100,000 euros and...

Kevin Costner’s wife filed for divorce due to...

Support to indigenous peoples in rural area of...

Liverpool wins again – Sports News

Charles III is officially the King of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy