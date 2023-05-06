“Roads for everyone!”: Kidical Mass advertises in Lower Saxony | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: 05/06/2023 8:05 p.m On Saturday and Sunday, people around the world demonstrate on bicycles for child- and bicycle-friendly places. There are campaigns in 15 locations in Lower Saxony.

The “Kidical Mass Action Alliance” is calling on children, young people, adults and their families to support the demand for child-friendly road traffic law. The aim of the movement is for children and young people to be able to move around safely and independently by bicycle and on foot. The current road traffic law, however, prefers the car, according to the action alliance. “Children have a right to move about safely, independently and protected,” says Simone Kraus from Kidical Mass. “Only when we focus on children and vulnerable people in transport policy can we create a future-oriented design of public space for everyone.”

That’s what the Kidical Mass alliance wants

Kidical Mass demands a new road traffic law from Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP). The law must focus on the need for protection of children. The cities and municipalities should be given the freedom to implement child and bicycle-friendly measures throughout the city. This mainly includes:

Protected or structurally separate, wide cycle paths on main roads and country roads as well as protected crossings (based on the Dutch model)

Tempo 30 on main roads in town

School streets and zones without car traffic (temporary vehicle bans)

Cycle streets and cycle zones as a comprehensive network and basis for a safe school route network

Roads with no through traffic in residential areas.

The transport ministers of the Wissing states are now also calling for a reform after 90,000 people signed a petition last year for child-friendly road traffic laws.

In these towns and communities in Lower Saxony, kidical mass campaigns take place on Sundays



Wilhelmshaven – 07.05., 3 p.m., start: Rathausplatz

– 07.05., 3 p.m., start: Rathausplatz Oldenburg – 07.05., 3 p.m., start: horse market

– 07.05., 3 p.m., start: horse market Soltau – 07.05., 2 p.m., start: Georges-Lemoine-Platz

– 07.05., 2 p.m., start: Georges-Lemoine-Platz Lueneburg – 07.05., 15 o’clock, Start: Clamartpark

– 07.05., 15 o’clock, Start: Clamartpark Neustadt am Rubenberge : May 7th, 11 a.m., start: Alte Wache / Liebfrauenkirche

: May 7th, 11 a.m., start: Alte Wache / Liebfrauenkirche Wolfsburg – 07.05., 3 p.m., Start: Poststraße 1-7

– 07.05., 3 p.m., Start: Poststraße 1-7 Göttingen – 07.05., 4 p.m., Start: Deutsches Theater

A worldwide movement

Kidical Mass is a worldwide movement that has also existed in Germany since 2017. The action alliance includes more than 250 local organizations and initiatives. It is also supported by the ADFC, the German Children’s Fund, Greenpeace and Pro Velo, among others.

Further information Among the major cities, Bremen performed best nationwide. Hanover took third place, Hamburg sixth – but all only got the grade “sufficient”. (04/24/2023) more The police recorded almost 200,000 accidents. According to statistics, children and the elderly were particularly at risk. (04/18/2023) more The special mirrors make the “blind spot” of large vehicles visible. This is to avoid turning accidents. (02/21/2023) more Anyone out and about by bike or on foot in the dark is easily overlooked. Children are particularly at risk. (06.10.2022) more The pilot project will run for six months. Cars and trucks can continue to drive there – but they do not have priority. (07/20/2022) more

This topic in the program: NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 06.05.2023 | 12:00 o’clock