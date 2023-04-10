Home News Roadway about to collapse on the Intervalles road – breaking latest news
In the La Merced sector, El Tambo parish, in the Catamayo canton, half of the roadway of the Intervalles road has collapsed and the rest threatens to detach. Carriers and citizens request urgent intervention.

Circumstances

The winter stage that several cantons of the province of Loja endure leaves damage to the roads, for example, the artery that connects El Tambo and Malacatos presents serious complications for transit. In the La Merced sector, the movement of earth caused the destruction of a culvert and also the collapse of half of the road.

“It is dangerous to travel through the place, we must circulate around a corner with the fear that, at any moment, there will be a hole in the road again and it will sink,” Gabriel Jiménez, a resident of El Tambo, told Diario Crónica, who very carefully he crossed the fault in his truck.

For his part, a worker from the Vilcaturis Passenger Transport Cooperative told this media outlet that on the Loja-Malacatos-El Tambo route they only go as far as the La Merced sector because the narrow road does not allow them to cross, in addition to the weight of the car could cause further damage.

Likewise, Diana González expressed that, “the inhabitants of Malacatos and El Tambo hope that the works are carried out as soon as possible —before an accident occurs—, in addition, there are other places on the highway that must also be fixed.”

From the Prefecture of Loja it was reported that the intervention in the La Merced sector is urgently planned. This site is identified as one of the critical points of the road. (YO)

