Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope 25/31 August 2022
Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope 25/31 August 2022

Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope 25/31 August 2022

My reader Georgie Lee wrote to me to explain what it means to be an Aquarius. I bring it back to you because I suspect you are about to express the qualities it lists to the fullest. Lee says, “Accept that you don’t really have to understand yourself. Make peace with the fact that you ramble, change paths and zigzag to fulfill yourself. Realize that each shot leads to the next and changes who you are forever. Marvel at how you remain eternal, stable and solid, but constantly evolving, at an ever higher level ”.

