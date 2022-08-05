“I was looking for a love different from the love of my parents, from the love of my sister or from the love on the floor of a foreign kitchen,” writes Rebecca Dinerstein Knight in her novel The sunlit night. “I wanted to forgive my mother and father for their unhappiness and find myself a cheerful man who lived lightly and at the same time be his light and his darkness.” I offer you his thoughts, Aquarius, in hopes of inspiring you to expand and deepen your idea of ​​the love you desire. The next few weeks will be a good time to renew your concept of intimacy and union. You will be more capable than usual of discovering new truths about how to create maximum synergy and symbiosis.