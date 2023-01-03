Home News Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 4, 2023
News

Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 4, 2023

by admin
Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 4, 2023

Besides being a horoscope author, I have written novels and other books. I worked as a songwriter in rock bands and staged my own show. As I look back on my story, I always burst into a sardonic laugh as I recall how many businessmen have advised me: “First, you have to sell. You have to flatten your creativity in order to be marketable. Only later, after having achieved success, can you afford to be true to your deepest artistic principles”. I am very glad I never listened to this terrible advice, as it would have made me mad and miserable. How did you solve this central problem of human life, Aquarius? Are you serving the god of money or doing what you love? I suspect the coming year will present you with excellent opportunities to accomplish that latter goal.

See also  Rob Brezsny Gemini Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 3, 2023

You may also like

Mattarella will come to visit for the sixtieth...

Purchasing Card, from the application form to the...

Tourist stabbed in Termini, so the attacker was...

China’s New Foreign Minister Qin Gang Praises the...

Dead Enea Costalonga, trade and sport in mourning...

Controversy over private cars picking up and dropping...

Belluno bids farewell to Don Gemo Bianchi, “He...

Expert: Talking about how to use “Telegram” safely...

Work, stop hypothesis for reasons for fixed-term contracts

Rob Brezsny Pisces Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 4,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy