Besides being a horoscope author, I have written novels and other books. I worked as a songwriter in rock bands and staged my own show. As I look back on my story, I always burst into a sardonic laugh as I recall how many businessmen have advised me: “First, you have to sell. You have to flatten your creativity in order to be marketable. Only later, after having achieved success, can you afford to be true to your deepest artistic principles”. I am very glad I never listened to this terrible advice, as it would have made me mad and miserable. How did you solve this central problem of human life, Aquarius? Are you serving the god of money or doing what you love? I suspect the coming year will present you with excellent opportunities to accomplish that latter goal.