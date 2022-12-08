Home News Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope December 8/14, 2022
Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

“I have discovered that the gifts of life are often hidden in the places that hurt us the most”, said the theologian Henri Nouwen, from Aquarius. Damn! For real? I don’t like this idea. But if there is even a grain of truth in Nouwen’s theory, you can make the most of it in the coming weeks. Surprisingly, a hurt or pain you’ve experienced in the past may reveal a possibility of redemption that can inspire and heal you.

