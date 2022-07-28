Writers Violet Trefusis (1894–1972) and Vita Sackville-West (1892–1962) loved each other. Violet wrote to Vita: “I want you greedily and passionately. I am hungry for you. Not just for your body, but for your friendship, your sympathy, the many points of view we share. I cannot exist without you, without our harmony ”. In the coming weeks, dear Aquarius, I invite you to use similar language with the allies you love. I also invite you to ask them for similar words. According to my reading of planetary omens, eruptions of eloquent passion await you.
See also On the island where the monkeypox started: "Here the 80thousand feast, but we are not greasers"