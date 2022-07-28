Writers Violet Trefusis (1894–1972) and Vita Sackville-West (1892–1962) loved each other. Violet wrote to Vita: “I want you greedily and passionately. I am hungry for you. Not just for your body, but for your friendship, your sympathy, the many points of view we share. I cannot exist without you, without our harmony ”. In the coming weeks, dear Aquarius, I invite you to use similar language with the allies you love. I also invite you to ask them for similar words. According to my reading of planetary omens, eruptions of eloquent passion await you.