“Don’t be afraid to become a work of art. It’s intoxicating, ”sings rapper Nicki Minaj. I want to go further, Aquarius. I invite you to instill joy as you strive to become a work of art. The next few weeks will be a great time to bring out more of your inner beauty than you have so far, so that more people can enjoy it. I hope you will be particularly expressive in showing the world your most interesting qualities. Ps Don’t give up on surprise and unpredictability.