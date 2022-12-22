Home News Rob Brezsny Aries Horoscope December 22/28, 2022
Rob Brezsny Aries Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Aries Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Eric G. Wilson of Aries has written a book that I would normally recommend to 40 percent of your tribe. But in 2023 the figure will rise to 80 percent. The title is How to be weird. An off-kilter guide to living a one-of-a-kind life (How to be out of the ordinary. An eccentric guide to a special life). According to my analysis of astrological omens, you should try to be a little less rational. Joyfully rebelling against the status quo should be one of your favorite hobbies. The best way to learn while having fun is to constantly ask yourself: “What is the most original and imaginative thing I can do right now?”.

