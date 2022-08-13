Home News Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope 11/17 August 2022
News

Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope 11/17 August 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope 11/17 August 2022

Cancer drummer Ringo Starr is part of the Rock and roll hall of fame. Although he was less popular than his Beatles colleagues, many critics consider him an original and talented drummer. How did it start? At the age of 13, he contracted tuberculosis and was hospitalized in a sanatorium for two years. The medical staff encouraged him to join the hospital’s musical group, hoping that this would stimulate his motor skills and relieve boredom. Ringo used a makeshift hammer to knock on the locker next to his bed. Great exercise! Thus it was that his initial misfortune guaranteed him success and joy. Is there an equivalent story in your life, Cancer? The next few months will be a good time to take it to its next level.

See also  On the second day of the college entrance examination, 2 candidates with confirmed mild illness in Guangzhou continue to take the exam | new coronary pneumonia_sina news

You may also like

South Korea stresses that the THAAD issue should...

From Morricone to the Christmas party (and aperitif...

The prospect of realizing the peaceful reunification of...

Youtrend freezes the Third pole: even with 10%...

The prospect of realizing the peaceful reunification of...

Concentrate on the Golden Autumn and Bravely Take...

Jewels to let everyone know The Municipality hires...

[Touch Beijing Bilingual News]A new generation of new...

Treviso, the flag on the Civic Tower is...

Focus on key groups and build a solid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy