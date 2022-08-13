Cancer drummer Ringo Starr is part of the Rock and roll hall of fame. Although he was less popular than his Beatles colleagues, many critics consider him an original and talented drummer. How did it start? At the age of 13, he contracted tuberculosis and was hospitalized in a sanatorium for two years. The medical staff encouraged him to join the hospital’s musical group, hoping that this would stimulate his motor skills and relieve boredom. Ringo used a makeshift hammer to knock on the locker next to his bed. Great exercise! Thus it was that his initial misfortune guaranteed him success and joy. Is there an equivalent story in your life, Cancer? The next few months will be a good time to take it to its next level.