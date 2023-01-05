Home News Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023
Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

Here are some projects I’d like to see you accomplish in 2023: 1. Teach your allies how to love you without smothering yourself. 2. Nurture your natural ability to appreciate the joy of seeing and helping things grow: a child, a creative project, a tree, a friendship, or your bank account. 3. If you don’t feel close to the family members fate has given you, find others you like more. 4. While exploring further or deeper territories, make sure your Crab shell is expandable. 5. Avoid being friends with people who are superficial, insensitive, or too cool. 6. Cultivate your attraction to people who share your deepest feelings and highest ideals.

