When she was young, Carolyn Forché was a conventional poet, her poems mostly devoted to family and childhood. But then she changed. After moving to El Salvador during the civil war, she began writing about politics. You later lived in Lebanon during its civil war. She has seen with her own eyes the consequences of violence and the imprisonment of activists, and her creative work has increasingly highlighted social injustices. Today, at the age of 72, she is a well-known human rights activist. If I tell you about her, it’s not to suggest that you engage in an equally drastic reinvention of yourself. But in 2023, I advise you to choose her as a role model and source of inspiration. You will have a great chance of discovering the deeper side of your life purpose and figuring out how to offer your best gifts.

